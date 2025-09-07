Best Medicine: Eight Cast in New FOX Medical Comedy Series

Best Medicine has added eight more to its cast. According to Deadline, Didi Conn, Clea Lewis, Stephen Spinella, Jason Veasey, John DiMaggio, Carter Shimp, Cindy De La Cruz, and Wattson the Dog have joined the cast of the FOX medical comedy, which is inspired by the British series Doc Martin.

Josh Charles, Abigail Spencer, Annie Potts, Josh Segarra, and Cree star in the series, which follows Martin Best as he leaves his career behind in Boston to become a general practitioner in a small fishing village on the East Coast.

The following was revealed about the roles the new additions will play:

“Conn is Councilwoman, Geneva Potter; Lewis is Pharmacist, Sally Mylow; Spinella is the Co-Proprietor of The Salty Breeze, Greg Garrison; Veasey is the Co-Proprietor of The Salty Breeze, George Brady; DiMaggio is Handyman, Bert Large; Shimp is Son of Bert Large, Al Large; De La Cruz is Schoolteacher, Jeannie and Wattson is Copernicus.”

Best Medicine is set to arrive at midseason on FOX.

What do you think? Do you plan to watch this new FOX series?