Enlisted, Playing House: Casts of Cancelled Shows to Reunite for Feeding America Charity

The casts of two cancelled shows are getting together (virtually) for charity this month, per THR. This weekend, the cast of the Enlisted comedy series, which aired for one season on FOX will reunite. The following weekend, the cast of Playing House will gather together for their fans to watch. That comedy aired for three seasons on USA Network before it was cancelled. Play Per View is behind both reunion events, supporting the Feeding America charity.

Geoff Stults, Parker Young, Chris Lowell, Angelique Cabral, Michelle Buteau, Keith David, Mel Rodriguez, Mort Burke, Kyle Davis, Tania Gunadi, and Ross Phillips starred in Enlisted, and they will all appear in the reunion event alongside creator Kevin Biegel and exec producer Mike Royce. The event, called Yes, We’re Still Soldiers: An Enlisted Reunion, will take place on Saturday, March 6. The FOX series was based on Biegel’s relationship with his brothers.

As for the Playing House reunion, Lennon Parham, Jessica St. Clair, Lindsay Sloane, and Zach Woods will reunite for an event set for March 13. The USA Network series aired until 2017, and it was based on the lives of the co-creators and co-stars Parham and St. Clair.

What do you think? Did you watch Enlisted on FOX and Playing House on USA Network? Will you watch the reunions later this month?