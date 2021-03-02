Helpsters: Season Two; Apple TV+ Children’s Series Returns This Week

Helpsters is returning with its second season this week. The live-action pre-school series from Sesame Workshop will start airing new episodes on Friday. A preview has been released and Helpsters has already been renewed for a third season.

The educational Apple TV+ series follows the adventures of Cody, Scatter, Mr. Primm, and Heart as they solve problems big and small through coding. This season, they will be joined by several celebrity guests including Judah Friedlander, Indya Moore, Alysia Reiner, Michael Torpey, Protoje, The Mowgli’s, and Ne-Yo.

Apple TV+ revealed more about the return of the series in a press release.

Helpsters is a live-action pre-school series from the makers of Sesame Street, encouraging children to explore the power of teamwork as puppets Cody, Scatter, Mr. Primm and Heart join a cadre of new celebrities to solve problems, including Black Lady Sketch Show's Robin Thede, 30 Rock star Judah Friedlander, Garfunkel & Oates' Kate Micucci, Indya Moore of FX's Pose, as well as musical guests including Protoje, The Mowgli's and Ne-Yo and more. The recipient of a Parents' Choice Gold Medal Award and Common Sense Media Award, Helpsters has been recognized as "immersive, educational, and entertaining." The series teaches young viewers important lessons in pre-coding skills and inspires self-confidence, collaboration, effective communication and much more. Emmy Award winner and Parents' Choice Gold Medal winner Tim McKeon ("Foster's Home for Imaginary Friends: Destination Imagination," "Odd Squad") is the creator and showrunner of Helpsters. He and Sesame Workshop's executive vice president of Creative and Production Kay Wilson Stallings are executive producers. The series has also scored a season three renewal.

Helpsters will return on March 5th. Check out the trailer below.

