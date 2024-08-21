The Madison: Patrick J. Adams, Elle Chapman, Beau Garrett, and Amiah Miller Join Yellowstone Sequel Series

The Madison has added four more to its cast. Patrick J. Adams, Elle Chapman, Beau Garrett, and Amiah Miller have joined the previously cast Michelle Pfeiffer in the Yellowstone sequel series.

Paramount Network revealed more about the series and the roles the new additions will play in a press release.

“MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios today announced that Patrick J. Adams, Elle Chapman, Beau Garrett and Amiah Miller will join Michelle Pfeiffer in The Madison, the next installment of the Yellowstone universe from Academy Award(R) nominee Taylor Sheridan. Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios and Bosque Ranch Productions, The Madison is a heartfelt study of grief and human connection following a New York City family in the Madison River valley of central Montana. Adams will play Russell McIntosh, a young investment banker who has followed the life path set before him from the start. Chapman will play Paige McIntosh, a somewhat self-centered woman who indulges in a luxurious New York lifestyle provided by her parents and investment banker husband. Garrett will play Abigail Reese, a resilient and sardonic New Yorker, who is a recently divorced mother of two. Miller will play Bridgette, Abigail’s eldest daughter.

Adams is prominently known to audiences worldwide as Mike Ross in the hit drama Suits, which garnered him a Screen Actors Guild Award nomination. Most recently, Adams led the limited series Plan B and made his Broadway debut in Richard Greenberg’s Tony Award-winning revival of Take Me Out. He’s also a part of the upcoming series Lockerbie for BBC and Netflix. Additional credits include the critically acclaimed drama series Sneaky Pete, The Right Stuff, Luck, Orphan Black, Clara, Old School, and Rage. Adams is repped by CAA, The Rosenzweig Group and attorney Lev Ginsburg. Chapman makes her television debut in Taylor Sheridan’s The Madison. She made her feature film debut in a scene opposite Tom Hanks in Marc Forster’s “A Man Called Otto” and just wrapped the indie “Florida Wild” alongside Lee Majors and Mira Sorvino. She is an alum of The Groundlings and Chapman University. She is repped by Alchemy Entertainment, Sovereign Talent Group and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher Garrett is currently a series-regular on the hit Netflix series Firefly Lane. She previously appeared in The Good Doctor and now can be seen on Girlfriend’s Guide to Divorce. She has also played recurring roles on Longmire and Criminal Minds: Suspect Behavior. Additional credits include Tron: Legacy, Made of Honor and Fantastic 4: Rise of the Silver Surfer. Garrett is repped by LINK Entertainment, SDB Partners, and attorney Jason Hendler. Miller most recently starred as co-lead in My Best Friend’s Exorcism and can next be seen in the horror thriller Hold Your Breath. She is best known for her lead role in the last installment of the Planet of the Apes franchise, War for the Planet of the Apes. Additional credits include The Water Man, Anastasia, Trafficked, Macgyver, Richie Rich and Henry Danger. Miller is repped by Entertainment 360 and CAA. The Madison is executive produced by Taylor Sheridan, David C. Glasser, John Linson, Art Linson, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, David Hutkin, Christina Voros, Michael Friedman, Michelle Pfeiffer and Keith Cox.”

The premiere date for The Madison will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you planning to watch this new addition to the Yellowstone franchise?