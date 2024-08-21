First Day on Earth: HBO and BBC Order Drama Series Starring Michaela Coel

First Day on Earth is headed to HBO. Michaela Coel will write and star in the 10-episode series, which will start filming next year. The drama was ordered in partnership with BBC.

The following was released about the plot of the series:

“British novelist Henri (Michaela Coel) is stuck. Work has dried up, her relationship is going nowhere. So when she’s offered a job on a film in Ghana, West Africa – her parents’ homeland, where her estranged father lives – she can’t resist the chance to reconnect with him and the country of her heritage.

But when she arrives neither the job nor her father turn out the way she expected, and soon Henri has to deal with danger and hypocrisy, form new friendships, lose her illusions, and create a new sense of identity – one that might leave her stronger, but could also break her.”

Coel said the following about the series in a statement released by HBO:

“I am delighted to be working with VAL, HBO and the BBC again, and to partner with A24; thanks to all of their combined taste, care and expertise, I feel our show is in great hands. FIRST DAY ON EARTH is another very personal story for me which I hope will engage viewers from all over the world, and I can’t wait for audiences to go on Henri’s journey with her.”

Lindsay Salt, a director for BBC Drama, also said the following:

“Michaela is one of those exceptional ‘I May Destroy You’ is one of the reasons I wanted to join the BBC! In FIRST DAY ON EARTH, Michaela has created another unmissable series – truly original, heartfelt, hilarious, poetic storytelling and told in a way that only Michaela can. I can’t wait for everyone to see it.”

The premiere date, additional cast, and details will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you planning to watch this new series on HBO?