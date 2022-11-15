Yellowstone: Season Five Ratings

In its fourth season, the Yellowstone series doubled its viewership when compared to season three. Now, Paramount Network has ordered 14 installments for season five, making it the show’s biggest episode order yet. Will the ratings continue to grow? Will Yellowstone be cancelled or renewed for season six? Stay tuned.

A western drama series from creators John Linson and Taylor Sheridan, Yellowstone stars Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Forrie Smith, Denim Richards, Ian Bohen, Finn Little, Ryan Bingham, Gil Birmingham, Mo Brings Plenty, Wendy Moniz, Jen Landon, Kathryn Kelly. The season also features Josh Lucas, Jacki Weaver, Kylie Rogers, Kyle Red Silverstein, Rob Kirkland, Kai Caster, Lainey Wilson, Lilli Kay and Dawn Olivieri. The story centers on the Dutton family, led by patriarch John Dutton (Costner), who controls the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States. Amid shifting alliances, unsolved murders, open wounds, and hard-earned respect – the ranch is in constant conflict with those it borders – an expanding town, an Indian reservation, and America’s first national park. Season five begins as John is sworn in as Governor of Montana.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season four of Yellowstone on Paramount Network averaged a 1.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 7.84 million viewers.

