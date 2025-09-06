NCIS, NCIS: Origins: CBS Series to Crossover for November

NCIS fans need to get ready for another crossover. According to Deadline, CBS has planned a crossover between NCIS and NCIS: Origins for November.

The crossover will begin at 8 p.m. on NCIS: Origins with young Gibbs and his team investigating the death of a naval officer in the 1990s. Then, on NCIS, the team will reopen the investigation.

Sean Murray, Wilmer Valderrama, Katrina Law, Brian Dietzen, Diona Reasonover, and Gary Cole star in NCIS, with Austin Stowell, Mariel Molino, Kyle Schmid, Tyla Abercrumbie, and Diany Rodriguez starring in the prequel series.

Valderrama and Stowell appeared in a video announcing the crossover event. Check that out below.

What do you think? Do you enjoy these CBS shows? Are you excited to see the crossover?