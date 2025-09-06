The Couple Next Door: Season Two; Starz Sets Return Date for Psychological Drama Series

The Couple Next Door is returning soon to Starz. The anthology series will premiere its second season later this month. Starz announced the return date with the release of several first-look photos and a trailer.

Annabel Scholey, Sam Palladio, Aggy K. Adams, and Sendhil Ramamurthy star in the series with Hugh Dennis returning from the first season. The season will follow another pair of couples from the cul-de-sac.

Starz revealed the following about season two:

STARZ (NASDAQ: STRZ) has acquired the U.S. and Canadian rights of the second season of Channel 4’s suburban drama, “The Couple Next Door,” and announced the new six-episode installment of deliciously dark, psychological drama will premiere September 19 on the STARZ app and all STARZ streaming and on-demand platforms. A provocative series that explores the stultifying claustrophobia of suburbia and the fallout of chasing your deepest desires, Season One of “The Couple Next Door”, which starred Sam Heughan (“Outlander”) and Eleanor Tomlinson (“Poldark”), ranked as one of STARZ’s best performing acquisitions ever and underscores the network’s commitment to delivering fresh, sophisticated, envelope-pushing original series. “This seductive series instantly struck a chord with women, with particularly strong appeal for our large, engaged base of Outlander viewers,” said Alison Hoffman, President, STARZ Networks. “High-performing acquisitions like The Couple Next Door play a key role in STARZ’s continued success, expanding our distinctive slate of premium programming for adult audiences.” Season Two of “The Couple Next Door” features an all-new cast, including Annabel Scholey (“The Split,” “The Sixth Commandment”), Sam Palladio (“Nashville,” The Princess Switch), Aggy K. Adams (“The Witcher,” “Greek Salad”) and Sendhil Ramamurthy (“One Piece,” “Never Have I Ever”). Season One’s Hugh Dennis (“Outnumbered,” “Not Going Out”) also returns. In season two of the steamy drama, viewers pull back the curtain of the cul-de-sac and explore the consequences of turning your fantasies into reality. Brilliant heart surgeon Charlotte Roberts (Scholey) and her husband, consultant anesthetist Jacob (Palladio), take center stage, alongside their mysterious new colleague, Mia (Adams), and Charlotte’s old flame, Leo (Ramamurthy). Leo’s return sparks a change in Charlotte, and Mia seizes the opportunity to work her way into Jacob and Charlotte’s confidence, their street and, eventually, even their bed, befriending cul-de-sac outcast Alan (Dennis), along the way. But it’s not long before Mia’s past comes back to haunt her, leading Charlotte and Jacob to question who she really is, especially when patients at the hospital start mysteriously dying. One thing is clear — giving in to their desires could have deadly consequences. From The United Kingdom’s Channel 4, “The Couple Next Door” is loosely adapted from Scandi drama ‘Dopamin’ made by Kamikaze Film CPH, format sales by REinvent International Sales, and the Dutch format ‘The Neighbors’ made by Millstreet Films on which season one was based. “The Couple Next Door” is written by David Allison (“Marcella,” “Bedlam”) with award-winning director Dries Vos (“Suspect,” “Professor T”) also returning for season two, both serving also as executive producers. Jo McGrath and Walter Iuzzolino of Eagle Eye Drama, part of ITV Studios, serve as executive producers and the producer is Jennifer Burnet. The series is produced in association with Happy Duck Films and is supported by the Belgian Tax Shelter. Beta Film distributes the series.”

The photos and trailer for season two are below.

