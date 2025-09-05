Menu

Wednesday TV Ratings: MasterChef, Match Game, America’s Got Talent, Big Brother, Family Law

MasterChef TV Show on FOX: canceled or renewed?

Cr: Kelly Gardner / FOX. © 2025 FOXMEDIA LLC.

Wednesday, September 3, 2025, ratingsNew episodes: Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?, Match Game, MasterChef, America’s Got Talent, and Family Law. Sports: NBC Sports Special: Kickoff Eve. Reruns: Hollywood Squares, Elsbeth, Good Cop/Bad Cop, Chicago Fire, Gordon Ramsay’s Secret Service, and Shark Tank.

The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

