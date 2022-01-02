Menu

Magnum PI: Season Four; Levy Tran (MacGyver) to Guest on CBS Series

by Regina Avalos,

MacGyver TV Show on CBS: canceled or renewed?

Photo: Jace Downs/CBS ©2019 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved

Magnum PI fans will see a former MacGyver star appear on the CBS series this March. Levy Tran (above, left) will guest star in an episode as “powerful crime lord’s formidable bodyguard.”

TV Line revealed the following about her role on the CBS series:

“While loyal to her boss, Min abides by her own code (and harbors a secret agenda). Circumstances will force Magnum to work with Min when his interests coincide with her employer’s.”

Tran appeared on two seasons of MacGyver. Magnum PI returns from its winter hiatus on January 7th.

What do you think? Are you excited to see Levy Tran appear on Magnum PI on CBS?



