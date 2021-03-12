MacGyver, Magnum PI, Blue Bloods: CBS Shows Replaced by Meghan and Harry Special Rerun

CBS is making a big swap to its Friday night line-up. The network is replacing new episodes of MacGyver and Magnum PI with a reairing of the interview special, Oprah with Meghan and Harry. Blue Bloods will be replaced by a rerun of Clarice.

The Sunday night airing of the special drew 17.8 million viewers. Through Monday, the special has been seen by more than 49.1 million viewers worldwide and continues to grow thanks to streaming and delayed viewing.

The next new episodes of the Friday night CBS dramas will air on March 26th.

What do you think? Did you watch the interview special when it originally aired on CBS? Do you plan to watch the special second airing on Friday night?