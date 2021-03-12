MacGyver, Magnum PI, Blue Bloods: CBS Shows Replaced by Meghan and Harry Special Rerun

CBS is making a big swap to its Friday night line-up. The network is replacing new episodes of MacGyver and Magnum PI with a reairing of the interview special, Oprah with Meghan and Harry. Blue Bloods will be replaced by a rerun of Clarice.
The Sunday night airing of the special drew 17.8 million viewers. Through Monday, the special has been seen by more than 49.1 million viewers worldwide and continues to grow thanks to streaming and delayed viewing.
The next new episodes of the Friday night CBS dramas will air on March 26th.
What do you think? Did you watch the interview special when it originally aired on CBS? Do you plan to watch the special second airing on Friday night?
That stinks! Once is definitely enough of those two clowns! I want to watch BLUE BLOODS!!! I CERTAINLY DON’T want to watch CLARISE either!!!!!
Please boost ratings so good Macgver that day and episode every missed any episode too.
I have nothing against Harry & Meghan, but it was already shown once, & why does my fave show, BB, keep getting pre-empted, particularly over a repeat of this? Not happy!
No once was enough
i dont give a **** about harry and meghan ,,to cancel my show for those 2 that is not acceptable ,,who cares about those 2 ,,really
I didn’t watch it Sunday night. I won’t be watching it Friday night. If I wanted to watch Heckle & Jeckle I’d get an old tape out and watch it. Sad!
No, keep on my shows. No Megan and Harry interview again.
Well that is complete BS. Everyone that wanted to see precious Megan play victim has already had the opportunity to do it She wanted to be out the limelight so bad why the the hell does she keep sticking her face and unwanted voice into it///
I did watch the original broadcast and have no interest in second airing. I was looking forward to Blue Bloods.
Shameless commercialization of a bad situation.
once was enough