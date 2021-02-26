MacGyver: Season Five; Alexandra Grey Joins CBS Series, Ernie Hudson and Wendy Raquel Robinson to Guest

MacGyver has made some additions to its cast for season five. Alexandra Grey is joining the CBS series in a recurring role, and Ernie Hudson and Wendy Raquel are also joining the series in guest-starring roles as Bozer’s parents.

Lucas Till (above), Tristin Mays, Justin Hires, Meredith Eaton, Levy Tran, and Henry Ian Cusick star in this series which is a reboot of the popular Richard Dean Anderson series from the 1980s.

Deadline revealed the following about Grey’s role on the CBS drama:

“She will play Parker, a transgender female Phoenix engineer who has been tapped by director Matty Webber (Meredith Eaton) to provide critical assistance to MacGyver and the Phoenix team. Whether it be cracking cyphers to solve a case or lending a supportive ear when needed, Parker has their back. Her episodes will begin airing March 12.”

As for Ernie Hudson and Wendy Raquel, the pair will appear in an episode set for April, and they will give MacGyver and his team a mystery to solve. TV Line revealed the following:

“Mac and Desi go with Bozer back home when his mother’s best friend dies in a tragic accident. But soon after arriving there, they realize that the woman’s death may have been murder, and the city’s contaminated water supply holds the key to finding the killer.”

MacGyver has not yet been renewed for a sixth season by CBS. The drama currently airs on Friday nights.

