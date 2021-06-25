Who will be the (comedy) king of beasts in the first season of the When Nature Calls with Helen Mirren TV show on ABC? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like When Nature Calls is cancelled or renewed for season two. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the first season episodes of When Nature Calls here.

An ABC comedy series based on a BBC format, When Nature Calls with Helen Mirren is a documentary examination of the animal kingdom that looks at the lighter side of the natural world. Narrated by Mirren, the show features comedians putting words into the mouths of beautiful beasts, teeny-tiny frogs, beatboxing badgers, and more in beautiful footage from all over the world. Comedic scenarios include a field mouse who is killing it with NFTs, a divorced bear gym teacher whose students have heard gossip about his private life, a dragonfly movie star who can’t take direction, a beetle named Tony with anger management issues, a supermodel lemur, a thousand-year-old fairy fish trying to find someone who wants to make a wish, the new hit game show “Wolf or Rock”, and a crab who writes erotic fiction.





What do you think? Which season one episodes of the When Nature Calls with Helen Mirren TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that When Nature Calls should be cancelled or renewed for a second season on ABC? Don’t forget to vote, and share your thoughts, below.