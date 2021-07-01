Vulture Watch

What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the ABC television network, When Nature Calls with Helen Mirren is a documentary examination of the animal kingdom that looks at the lighter side of the natural world. Narrated by Mirren, the show features comedians putting words into the mouths of beautiful beasts, teeny-tiny frogs, beatboxing badgers, and more in beautiful footage from all over the world. Comedic scenarios include a field mouse who is killing it with NFTs, a divorced bear gym teacher whose students have heard gossip about his private life, a dragonfly movie star who can’t take direction, a beetle named Tony with anger management issues, a supermodel lemur, a thousand-year-old fairy fish trying to find someone who wants to make a wish, the new hit game show “Wolf or Rock”, and a crab who writes erotic fiction.



Season One Ratings

The first season of When Nature Calls averages a 0.50 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.70 million viewers in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how When Nature Calls stacks up against other ABC TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of July 1, 2021, When Nature Calls with Helen Mirren has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will ABC cancel or renew When Nature Calls with Helen Mirren for season two? The series is likely very inexpensive to produce and is based on an existing BBC series. If it performs decently well in the ratings, I think it will surely be renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on When Nature Calls cancellation or renewal news.



