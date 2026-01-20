Fallout Shelter: Prime Video Orders Reality Competition Based on Fallout Series

Get ready to enter the world of Fallout! A new competition series, Fallout Shelter, inspired by the Prime Video series, is on the way to the streaming service.

Deadline shared the following about the series:

“The ten-part series is based on the eponymous video game extension, which came out in 2015. Set inside Vault-Tec’s bomb-proof vaults, Fallout Shelter sees a group of contestants take part in “escalating challenges, strategic dilemmas, and moral crossroads” as they chase a cash prize.”

Fallout is currently airing its second season on Prime Video. The series has already been renewed for a third season.

Ella Purnell, Walton Goggins, Aaron Moten, Moisés Arias, Kyle MacLachlan, Sarita Choudhury, Michael Emerson, Leslie Uggams, Frances Turner, Dave Register, Zach Cherry, Johnny Pemberton, Rodrigo Luzzi, Annabel O’Hagan, and Xelia Mendes-Jones star in the series inspired by the Bethesda video game franchise.

What do you think? Do you enjoy Fallout? Will you watch the new competition series?