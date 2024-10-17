Watson: CBS Sets Premiere Date for Medical Mystery Drama Starring Morris Chestnut

Watson has a premiere date. CBS has announced that the new drama starring Morris Chestnut (The Resident) will arrive on the network in January.

This new series follows Dr. John Watson (Chestnut) as he returns to life as a doctor following the death of his friend, Sherlock Holmes. Eve Harlow, Peter Mark Kendall, Ritchie Coster, Inga Schlingmann, and Rochelle Aytes also star in the mystery series.

CBS revealed the following about the plot of the series:

WATSON takes place six months after the death of the titular character’s friend and partner Sherlock Holmes at the hands of Moriarty. The show stars Morris Chestnut as Dr. John Watson, who resumes his medical career as the head of a clinic dedicated to treating rare disorders. Watson’s old life isn’t done with him, though – Moriarty and Watson are set to write their own chapter of a story that has fascinated audiences for more than a century. Watson is a medical show with a strong investigative spine, featuring a modern version of one of history’s greatest detectives as he turns his attention from solving crimes to solving medical mysteries.

Watson premieres on January 26th, following the AFC Championship game, before taking over its regular time slot on February 16th.

What do you think? Do you enjoy TV series and movies based on the world of Sherlock Holmes? Do you plan to watch this new CBS series in January?