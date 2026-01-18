The Madison: Paramount+ Releases Premiere Date and Photos for Michelle Pfeiffer and Kurt Russell Series

The Madison has its premiere date. The latest Taylor Sheridan series will arrive on Paramount+ in March, and viewers are getting their first look with several first-look photos now available. The series is likely to be renewed for a second season.

Michelle Pfeiffer, Kurt Russell, Beau Garrett, Elle Chapman, Patrick J. Adams, Amiah Miller, Alaina Pollack, Ben Schnetzer, Kevin Zegers, Rebecca Spence, Danielle Vasinova, and Matthew Fox star in the series, which follows the Clyburns after they move from Manhattan to Montana.

Paramount+ shared the following about the series:

“THE MADISON is Sheridan’s most intimate work to date, unfolding across two distinct worlds – the beautiful landscape of Montana and the vibrant energy of Manhattan – as it examines the ties that bind families together. Introducing the Clyburns, the six-episode first season of THE MADISON is a heartfelt study of grief and human connection following a New York City family in the Madison River valley of central Montana. In addition to Pfeiffer and Russell, the series stars Beau Garrett (Firefly Lane), Elle Chapman (A Man Called Otto), Patrick J. Adams (Suits), Amiah Miller (War for the Planet of the Apes), Alaina Pollack (The Surrender), Ben Schnetzer (3 Body Problem), Kevin Zegers (Power), Rebecca Spence (Lady in the Lake), Danielle Vasinova (1923) and Matthew Fox (Lost). THE MADISON is directed by Christina Alexandra Voros and executive produced by Taylor Sheridan, David C. Glasser, John Linson, Art Linson, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, Bob Yari, Christina Alexandra Voros, Michael Friedman, Michelle Pfeiffer, Kurt Russell and Keith Cox.”

The Madison arrives on March 14th. More photos for the series are below.

