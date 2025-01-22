Dexter: Resurrection: Uma Thruman Joins Serial Killer Sequel Series on Showtime

Dexter: Resurrection has added a big name to its cast. Uma Thurman joins Michael C. Hall in the series, which started production last week.

The following was revealed about Thurman’s role:

“Thurman will play the series regular role of Charley, the ‘Head of Security’ for mysterious billionaire Leon Prater. A former Special Ops officer, Charley worked various high-level private security jobs before taking on her position as the resourceful and meticulous right-hand woman for Prater.”

Dexter Resurrection is a continuation of Dexter New Blood, which shows how Dexter Morgan survived being shot by his son Harrison. David Zayas, Jack Alcott, and James Remar will also star in the Dexter sequel series.

Dexter Resurrection will premiere this summer on Showtime and Paramount+. The premiere date will be announced this summer.

What do you think? Are you excited to see more of Dexter this summer?