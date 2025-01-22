Running Point: Netflix Releases Premiere Date, Key Art and Photos for Kate Hudson Comedy Series

Running Point is coming soon to Netflix. The streaming service has announced the premiere date for the series with the release of first-look photos and key art. Ten episodes were produced for the series.

Kate Hudson, Brenda Song, Drew Tarver, Scott MacArthur, Fabrizio Guido, Toby Sandeman, Chet Hanks, Jay Ellis, Max Greenfield, Keyla Monterroso Mejia, Roberto Sanchez, Uche Agada, and Dane DiLiegro star in the series from Mindy Kaling.

The series follows Isla (Hudson), who is forced to take over running the basketball team her family owns when her brother is forced to resign.

Netflix revealed the following about the series via Tudum:

“Isla, the only sister in a family of brothers, is ambitious and often overlooked. But when her brother is forced to resign from his position as president of the Los Angeles Waves, she’s appointed in his place. Now that she’s stepping up into the family business, she’s going to have to prove to her skeptical brothers, the board, and the larger sports community that she was the right choice for the job. Over the course of the series, she sets out to do just that — especially in the unpredictable, male-dominated world of sports.”

Running Point premieres on February 27th. More photos and key art for the series are below.

