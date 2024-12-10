1923: Andy Dispensa (The Chosen) Joins Yellowstone Prequel Series on Paramount+

The cast of 1923 has added someone from The Chosen to appear in season two. Andy Dispensa will play a recurring role in the Yellowstone prequel series.

According to Variety, he is playing Luca. The character is described as “a young man working in the engine room of a merchant ship.”

Helen Mirren, Harrison Ford, Sebastian Roché, Isabel May, Darren Mann, Michelle Randolph, James Badge Dale, Marley Shelton, Brian Geraghty, Aminah Nieves, Julia Schlaepfer, Jacques Schembri, Brandon Sklenar, Robert Patrick, Jerome Flynn, Jennifer Ehle, and Timothy Dalton star in the series as another generation of the Dutton family living in the early 1900s.

1923 returns on February 23rd. Paramount+ released photos for season two earlier this month.

What do you think? Are you excited about the return of this Yellowstone prequel series? Do you plan to watch season two?