Dexter: Original Sin: Showtime Releases Clip from New Prequel Series

Dexter: Original Sin premieres on Paramount+ and Showtime this weekend, and fans are getting another sneak peek at the series before it arrives. The network has released a new clip from the premiere episode.

Christian Slater, Patrick Gibson, Molly Brown, Patrick Dempsey, James Martinez, Christina Milian, Alex Shimizu, Reno Wilson, and Sarah Michelle Gellar star in the Dexter prequel series, which will also feature Michael C. Hall as narrator and the inner voice in the younger Dexter’s head.

The series is set in 1991 in Miami, as Dexter’s father teaches him to become the killer we saw him as in the original series.

Showtime shared the following about the series:

“Serving as a prequel to the award-winning SHOWTIME(R) series DEXTER(R), DEXTER: ORIGINAL SIN is set in 1991 Miami and follows Dexter (Gibson) as he transitions from student to avenging serial killer. When his bloodthirsty urges can’t be ignored any longer, Dexter must learn to channel his inner darkness. With the guidance of his father, Harry (Slater), he adopts a Code designed to help him find and kill people who deserve to be eliminated from society without getting on law enforcement’s radar. This is a particular challenge for young Dexter as he begins a forensics internship at the Miami Metro Police Department.”

The clip for the upcoming series is below.

What do you think? Are you a fan of Dexter? Do you plan to watch the prequel series on Showtime this weekend?