Frasier: Season Two Premiere Date Set for Comedy Series Sequel on Paramount+

Frasier fans do not have long to wait for the sequel comedy series’ return. Paramount+ has revealed the premiere date for season two of the Kelsey Grammer sitcom. The series’ renewal was announced in February. On Wednesday, the comedy was nominated for three Emmy Awards.

Also starring Nicholas Lyndhurst, Jack Cutmore-Scott, Anders Keith, Jess Salgueiro, and Toks Olagundoye, season two will find Frasier Crane (Grammer) returning to Seattle for one episode. Peri Gilpin, Patricia Heaton, Yvette Nicole Brown, Dan Butler, Edward Hibbert, Harriet Sansom Harris, and Kelsey’s daughter, Greer Grammar, are also set to appear in season two.

Paramount+ revealed more about the series’ return in a press release.

Paramount+ today announced that season two of its Emmy-nominated new original comedy series FRASIER, starring Kelsey Grammer, will premiere on Thursday, September 19 with two episodes. New episodes will then drop weekly on Thursdays, exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and Canada. The series will premiere in the U.K. and Australia on September 20, and its availability in additional international Paramount+ markets will be announced at a later date. Also announced today, FRASIER’s sophomore season will see Dr. Frasier Crane return to his radio roots at KACL in Seattle for an episode. The episode will feature previously announced guest stars stepping back into their roles from the original Frasier including Dan Butler as Bob “Bulldog” Briscoe, Edward Hibbert as Gil Chesterton and Harriet Sansom Harris as Frasier’s delightfully devilish agent, Bebe Glazer. Earlier this morning season one of FRASIER received three primetime Emmy nominations: Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Program (Half-Hour)

Outstanding Cinematography For A Multi-Camera Series (Half-Hour)

Outstanding Picture Editing For A Multi-Camera Comedy Series Produced by CBS Studios, FRASIER films in front of a live studio audience at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles. The series follows Frasier Crane (Grammer) in the next chapter of his life after he returns to Boston to face new challenges, forge new relationships and – with hope – finally fulfill an old dream or two. In addition to Grammer, the series stars Jack Cutmore-Scott as Frasier’s son, Freddy; Nicholas Lyndhurst as Alan, Frasier’s old college buddy turned university professor; Toks Olagundoye as Olivia, Alan’s colleague and head of the university’s psychology department; Jess Salgueiro as Eve, Frasier and Freddy’s neighbor; and Anders Keith as Frasier’s nephew, David. Peri Gilpin will return for season two as a recurring guest star to once again reprise the beloved role of Roz Doyle. Other previously announced guest stars include Rachel Bloom, Yvette Nicole Brown, Greer Grammer, Patricia Heaton and Amy Sedaris. Legendary director James Burrows also returns to direct two episodes. The original Frasier still holds the record for most Emmy® wins for a comedy series with 37 wins and 107 nominations. FRASIER comes from writers Chris Harris (How I Met Your Mother) and Joe Cristalli (Life in Pieces), who executive produce with Grammer, Tom Russo and Jordan McMahon. The series is produced by CBS Studios in association with Grammer’s Grammnet NH Productions. The series is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution outside of the Paramount+ markets. Season one of FRASIER is currently available to stream exclusively on Paramount+.

What do you think? Have you checked out this Paramount+ series? Do you plan to watch season two?