Alien: Earth: Noah Hawley Shares Official Title and Production Update for FX Prequel Series

The Alien prequel series has a new title. Noah Hawley offered an update on the upcoming prequel series while speaking to Variety about Fargo. He has just wrapped filming on Alien: Earth, the new title for the FX series, which will air on Hulu.

Sydney Chandler, Timothy Olyphant, Alex Lawther, Essie Davis, David Rysdahl, Samuel Blenkin, Adarsh Gourav, Babou Ceesay, Jonathan Ajayi, Erana James, Lily Newmark, Diêm Camille, and Adrian Edmondson star in Alien: Earth, which is a prequel to the 1979 Ridley Scott film.

Hawley said the following about the sci-fi series:

“We just wrapped production, so now I’m into the long post that gets into visual effects. It’s a very big show. It’s nice to have some time with it. The first year of anything, you want to feel like you’re not up against the wall in terms of time. I’ve seen four of the eight hours of director cuts and engaged in the process of figuring out, cinematically, what it wants to be. It’s one of my favorite parts of making a show.”

FX boss John Langraf also spoke about the upcoming series. He said, “We’re pretty bullish on Alien: Earth and we’ve told him that assuming, as we hope, Alien: Earth is a returning television series, we want him to focus on on at least writing two seasons of it before returning to a possible sixth season of Fargo.”

The premiere date for Alien: Earth will be announced later.

What do you think? Have you enjoyed movies in the franchise? Do you plan to watch this new Alien series when it arrives?