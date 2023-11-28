Alien: Timothy Olyphant (Justified: City Primeval) Joins Sci-Fi Prequel Series on FX

Menu

by Regina Avalos,

Alien has added a big name to its cast. Timothy Olyphant is joining the cast of Noah Hawley’s sci-fi prequel series. The FX series will air on Hulu.

Sydney Chandler, Alex Lawther, Samuel Blenkin, Essie Davis, Adarsh Gourav, and Kit Young also star in the series.

Official details about his character were not disclosed. Still, Deadline teased that he plays “Kirsh, a synth who acts as a mentor and trainer for Chandler’s Wendy, who is a hybrid, a meta-human who has the brain and consciousness of a child but the body of an adult.”

Production on the series began in July, but it was stalled due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. All scripts for the FX sci-fi series were completed before the WGA strike began in May. Production is set to resume in early 2024.

The premiere date for Alien will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you excited to see this new series land on FX?


