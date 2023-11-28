Celebrations with Lacey Chabert: Hallmark Orders Unscripted Series for Subscription Service

Hallmark is adding more Lacey Chabert to its lineup. A new unscripted series featuring the actress is headed to their subscription service. Titled Celebrations with Lacey Chabert, the series will have ten episodes, and it will have Chabert throwing a celebration for deserving individuals.

Hallmark Channel revealed more about the upcoming series in a press release.

“Hallmark Media is bringing its brand of feel-good programming to the unscripted genre with its new aspirational series “Celebrations with Lacey Chabert,” executive produced and hosted by perennial fan-favorite Lacey Chabert (Haul Out the Holly, Mean Girls). Chabert has become a network staple, starring in 38 Hallmark movies. This 10-episode series will debut late next year on Hallmark Media’s subscription streaming service.

What’s more, Hallmark Media plans to further expand its footprint in the unscripted programming space in the new year. Signaling the company’s commitment to creating more kinds of quality content like the movies and series that Hallmark viewers have enjoyed for nearly two decades, this project is one example of many new, original programs being developed for the company. Working in partnership with consultant and master unscripted storyteller David Stefanou, the company plans to announce more projects in 2024.

“We’re proud to announce our foray into the unscripted programming space,” said Lisa Hamilton Daly, Executive Vice President, Programming Hallmark Media. “The Hallmark brand lends itself to a wide array of opportunities to tell stories that bring inspiration, comfort, joy, and happiness to our viewers, so tapping into this genre allows us to evolve and expand our programming footprint in incredibly rewarding ways.”

“Celebrations with Lacey Chabert” will follow the beloved Hallmark Channel star, designer and philanthropist as she surprises deserving kids, families and adults who are making a positive impact in their communities by throwing them the celebration of a lifetime.

“Lacey Chabert shares the same passion for celebrating everyday heroes as we do at Hallmark,” said Hamilton Daly. “Lacey’s natural warmth and genuine nature make her a perfect fit for this series that is sure to leave our Hallmark audience feeling uplifted as they experience these heartwarming stories and spectacular events. This show provides the perfect opportunity to expand our work with Lacey in meaningful and innovative new ways.”

“As a lifelong DIY enthusiast, I fell in love with party planning while coming up with creative ways to bring my daughter’s birthday parties to life,” said Chabert. “I am so excited to lend my love of crafts to create joyous moments for deserving people. This is going to be an epic party as we celebrate real-life heroes, complete with the ups and downs that only unscripted television can capture.”

This aspirational and visually appealing series combines heart, the spirit of generosity and dazzling events as Chabert and her team plan an epic surprise party to give back to kids, families and special adults who are making an extraordinary impact. With the help of professional party planners, loving family members and a team of volunteers, Chabert will have just three days to plan and execute a mind-blowing, one-of-a-kind event that will create lasting memories for each worthy guest of honor and their families. While the parties will be unforgettable, the series goes beyond the surface to give back to these remarkable party recipients in a meaningful way.

“Celebrations with Lacey Chabert” is produced by UNConventional Entertainment, a part of Sony Pictures Television (SPT). Executive producers of the series include UNConventional’s Gena McCarthy, Sony Pictures Television’s Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman, along with Jill Garelick-Aron, Ashley Franklin, and Lacey Chabert.

Chabert is repped by Innovative Artists and Thruline Entertainment.”