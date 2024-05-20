Wizards Beyond Waverly Place: Disney Releases First-Look Photos of Sequel Series

Get ready to return to the world of Waverly Place. With the release of first-look photos, Disney has announced the official title of the sequel series: Wizards Beyond Waverly Place, which will arrive later this year.

In the sequel, Selena Gomez and David Henrie return as Alex and Justin Russo, with Alex coming to her brother for help with her daughter. Max Matenko, Janice LeAnn Brown, Alkaio Thiele, and Mimi Gianopulos are also set to appear in the series.

Disney Channel revealed more about the upcoming series in a press release.

“The official title of the new series “Wizards Beyond Waverly Place” — a continuation of the Emmy® Award-winning “Wizards of Waverly Place” — was announced on stage at the Disney Upfront today by Selena Gomez. Gomez, who serves as the new series’ executive producer and guest star, also revealed first-look images and the series logo. The photos provide a glimpse of Gomez and David Henrie reprising their roles as Alex and Justin Russo. It also serves as an introduction to series lead Billie, portrayed by Janice LeAnn Brown, and the Russo family, played by Mimi Gianopulos (Giada Russo), Alkaio Thiele (Roman Russo) and Max Matenko (Milo Russo). Additionally, newcomer Taylor Cora has joined the regular series cast in the role of Winter, Billie’s bubbly, quirky and oversharing best friend. Series Synopsis: The series follows an adult Justin Russo, who has chosen to lead a normal, mortal life with his family, Giada, Roman and Milo. When Justin’s sister Alex brings Billie to his home seeking help, Justin realizes he must dust off his magical skills to mentor the wizard-in-training while also juggling his everyday responsibilities — and safeguarding the future of the Wizard World. Premiere Date: From Disney Branded Television, the series is slated to premiere on Disney Channel and Disney+ later this year. Creative Team: Jed Elinoff and Scott Thomas serve as writers and executive producers, along with Gary Marsh, Gomez and Henrie. Andy Fickman directed and executive-produced the pilot and will direct multiple episodes.”

The premiere date for the Wizards Beyond Waverly Place will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you a fan of the original series? Do you plan to watch the sequel series on Disney when it arrives?