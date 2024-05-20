The Mole: Season Two Premiere Date and New Host Announced for Netflix Competition Series

Get ready for the return of The Mole. Netflix has announced the premiere date for season two of the competition series, with Ari Shapiro (above) taking over the hosting duties of the 10-episode second season. The series was renewed in February 2023.

Tudum revealed that Shapiro has hosted NPR’s All Things Considered since 2015. Netflix revealed more about the series’ return in a press release.

“THE MOLE is an unpredictable, high-stakes competition series hosted by journalist Ari Shapiro. In this version, twelve players work together in challenges to add money to a pot that only one of them will win at the end. Among the players is one person who has secretly been designated “the Mole” and tasked with sabotaging the group’s money-making efforts. In the end, one player will outlast their competition and expose the Mole to win the prize pot.”

The 10-episode season will be released in three parts. The release schedule is as follows:

Batch 1: June 28 (Episodes 1–5)

Batch 2: July 5 (Episodes 6–8)

Batch 3: July 12 (Episodes 9–10)

More photos from season two of The Mole are below.

