Criminal Minds: Evolution: Season Two Trailer and Poster Unveiled for Paramount+ Series

Criminal Minds: Evolution is returning next month with its second season, and fans are getting another look at what is to come in the drama. Earlier this month, Paramount+ released the first images for the season, and now they have released a trailer and new poster.

Starring Joe Mantegna, A.J. Cook, Kirsten Vangsness, Aisha Tyler, Adam Rodriguez, and Paget Brewster, the series picks up where CBS series Criminal Minds left off and follows a team of elite FBI profilers from the BAU.

Paramount+ revealed more about the series’ return in a press release.

“Produced by ABC Signature and CBS Studios, the 10-episode new season will premiere on Thursday, June 6, exclusively on Paramount+. The first two episodes will be available to stream at launch with subsequent new episodes dropping weekly on Thursdays. In the wake of last season’s shocking finale, the upcoming all-new season of CRIMINAL MINDS: EVOLUTION picks up as the FBI’s elite team of profilers investigates the deadly mystery of GOLD STAR. As the conspiracy unfolds, the Behavioral Analysis Unit (BAU) is met with an unexpected complication when serial killer Elias Voit negotiates a deal that transfers him to federal custody in the BAU’s own backyard. The team faces its biggest threat yet and cannot emerge unscathed from the mind-bending consequences.”

The new trailer and poster for season two of Criminal Minds: Evolution is below.

