Welcome to Wrexham: Season Four; FX Sports Docuseries Scores a Renewal

Welcome to Wrexham will continue its run on FX. The network has renewed the sports docuseries for a fourth season while season three is still airing. The series returned with brand-new episodes on Thursday.

The series follows actors Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds as they manage a Welsh professional association football club in North East Wales, United Kingdom. Their team, Wrexham AFC, was recently promoted to the English Football League’s League One (3rd Tier).

FX revealed more about the series’ renewal in a press release.

“FX’s Welcome to Wrexham, the Emmy-winning hit docuseries, has received an order for a fourth season that will premiere next year, it was announced today by Nick Grad, President, FX Entertainment. The series airs on FX and is available to stream on Hulu in the U.S. and Disney+ in all other territories.

The team was recently promoted to the English Football League’s League One (3rd Tier), which is being chronicled in the currently airing third season. It was the team’s second consecutive elevation in as many years.

“Wrexham AFC has exceeded all expectations on the pitch and with fans, scoring back-to-back promotions under the leadership of Rob and Ryan and rising to compete in League One next season,” said Grad. “Welcome to Wrexham is scoring big too, winning five Emmy Awards and a fourth season that will continue to document the team’s remarkable journey and its impact on the Wrexham community and growing legion of fans worldwide.”

Season three continues Thursday, May 16 at 10 a.m. ET/PT on FX with episode 4, which will stream next day on Hulu: “Risky Business” – The Birthday Prank War between Co-Chairmen Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds escalates as Wrexham is reminded of the fragility of the city’s rebound on and off the field.

Rob McElhenney (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia) and Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool) navigate running the 3rd oldest professional football club in the world. Welcome to Wrexham is a docuseries tracking the dreams and worries of Wrexham, a working-class city in North Wales, UK, as two Hollywood stars guide the future of their historic Club.

In 2020, Rob and Ryan teamed up to purchase the 5th tier Red Dragons in the hopes of turning the Club into an underdog story the whole world could root for. The world took notice and change is afoot. After fifteen painful seasons in the National League, the Club finally achieved promotion back into the English Football League. The stakes have never been higher as League Two brings a new level of intensity and the Club continues to be plagued with injury and setbacks. Dedicated staff and supporters celebrate the city’s return to glory while bracing for the new-found challenges that come with a return to the EFL. Will Wrexham AFC stand up to the challenge and rise again?

Meanwhile, Wrexham AFC’s Women’s Team, fresh off an undefeated season that saw them promoted to the Welsh Adran Premier League, continue to show why women were meant to be footballers. With new players, a new pitch, and a whole new level of competition, can they continue to dominate and make a name for themselves at the top of the League?

For the first time ever in season three, with the team taking their place in the EFL, Welcome to Wrexham’s cameras will have unprecedented access on the pitch, bringing viewers inside the locker room and alongside the players, while the action is unfolding in some of the biggest matches Wrexham AFC has ever played.

Welcome to Wrexham is executive produced by McElhenney, Reynolds, Josh Drisko, Bryan Rowland, Jeff Luini, Humphrey Ker, Nick Frenkel, George Dewey and Boardwalk Pictures’ Andrew Fried, Dane Lillegard, Sarina Roma, and Andy Thomas. Welcome to Wrexham is produced by More Better Productions, Maximum Effort Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment and Boardwalk Pictures.”