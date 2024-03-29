Welcome to Wrexham: Season Three; FX Series Starring Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds Gets New Premiere Date

Fans of Welcome to Wrexham will have to wait longer for season three. FX has delayed the return of the sports docuseries to May after initially setting an April 18th premiere date. The Emmy Award-winning docu-series was renewed for the upcoming season in November 2023.

The eight-episode third season will continue to follow actors Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds as they manage a Welsh professional association football club in North East Wales, United Kingdom.

FX revealed more about the series in a press release.

FX’s Welcome to Wrexham, the Emmy Award-winning docuseries from Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds has shifted the premiere of its third season to Thursday, May 2 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX and streaming the next day on Hulu. The premiere will include the first two episodes of the eight-episode season, with a new episode available each following Thursday. The series will be coming soon to Star+ in Latin America and Disney+ in other territories. In Welcome to Wrexham, which recently won the Emmy Award for Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program, Rob McElhenney (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia) and Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool) navigate running the 3rd oldest professional football club in the world. Welcome to Wrexham is a docuseries tracking the dreams and worries of Wrexham, a working-class city in North Wales, UK, as two Hollywood stars guide the future of their historic Club. In 2020, Rob and Ryan teamed up to purchase the 5th tier Red Dragons in the hopes of turning the Club into an underdog story the whole world could root for. The world took notice and change is afoot. After fifteen painful seasons in the National League, the Club finally achieved promotion back into the English Football League. The stakes have never been higher as League Two brings a new level of intensity and the Club continues to be plagued with injury and setbacks. Dedicated staff and supporters celebrate the city’s return to glory while bracing for the new-found challenges that come with a return to the EFL. Will Wrexham AFC stand up to the challenge and rise again? Meanwhile, Wrexham AFC’s Women’s Team, fresh off an undefeated season that saw them promoted to the Welsh Adran Premier League, continue to show why women were meant to be footballers. With new players, a new pitch, and a whole new level of competition, can they continue to dominate and make a name for themselves at the top of the League? For the first time ever in season three, with the team taking their place in the EFL, Welcome to Wrexham’s cameras will have unprecedented access on the pitch, bringing viewers inside the locker room and alongside the players, while the action is unfolding in some of the biggest matches Wrexham AFC has ever played. Welcome to Wrexham is executive produced by McElhenney, Reynolds, Josh Drisko, Bryan Rowland, Jeff Luini, Humphrey Ker, Nick Frenkel, George Dewey and Boardwalk Pictures’ Andrew Fried, Dane Lillegard, Sarina Roma, and Andy Thomas. Welcome to Wrexham is produced by More Better Productions, Maximum Effort Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment and Boardwalk Pictures.

