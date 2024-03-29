The Beast in Me: Claire Danes and Homeland EP Howard Gordon Reunite for Netflix Series

Netflix is reuniting Claire Dane and Howard Gordon for the newly ordered The Beast in Me series. The actress and showrunner/executive producer last worked together on Showtime’s Homeland which aired for eight seasons before it ended in April 2020.

The following was revealed about the plot of the new limited series, which was created by Gabe Rotter (The X-Files):

Since the tragic death of her young son, acclaimed author AGGIE WIGGS has receded from public life, unable to write, a ghost of her former self. But she finds an unlikely subject for a new book when the house next door is bought by NILE SHELDON, a famed and formidable real estate mogul who was once the prime suspect in his wife’s disappearance. At once horrified and fascinated by this man, Aggie finds herself compulsively hunting for the truth – chasing his demons while fleeing her own – in a game of cat and mouse that might turn deadly.

Netflix will reveal additional details and a premiere date for this upcoming series later.

