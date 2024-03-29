Karamo: Season Three Renewal Set for Talk Show Hosted by Queer Eye Star

Karamo is sticking around. The first-run syndicated talk show has been renewed for a third season. In the series, Karamo Brown, one of the stars of Netflix’s Queer Eye series, tackles topics like infidelity, DNA mystery, parenting, and complex family dynamics.

More information about the show’s renewal was revealed in a press release.

NBCUniversal Syndication Studios has renewed the daily first-run talk show “Karamo” for its third season in national syndication, it was announced today by Tracie Wilson, Executive Vice President, NBCUniversal Syndication Studios & E! News.

“Karamo” is hosted by reality television personality, author, actor, producer and activist Karamo. His original voice and wide-ranging appeal allow him to give thoughtful and genuine advice to each of his guests, all the while using his innate ability to bring high-energy storytelling to the forefront where conflict meets compassion.

“With his direct no-nonsense approach, Karamo has established himself as one of daytime television’s most authentic and innovative hosts,” Wilson said. “In each episode, Karamo tackles a wide range of topics, often intense and dramatic subject matters, while boldly representing all sides of the story with a goal of getting to the emotional core of the conflict. We look forward to another season of compelling shows from Karamo and his very talented team.”

This conflict-based talk show takes the best elements of daytime while utilizing Karamo’s unique personal journey to foster human connection. The show authentically addresses a wide range of topics, including infidelity, DNA mystery, parenting and complex family dynamics. “Karamo” also features a popular segment called “Unlock the Phone” where guests have the opportunity for Karamo’s investigative team to uncover their partners’ cell phone history for full transparency.

Whether as an openly gay Black man or single father, Karamo judiciously utilizes the strengths of his different identities to achieve personal success while aspiring to help others to do the same.

“I’m beyond excited to come back and keep helping my audience grow emotionally and mentally,” Karamo said. “In season three, things are going to continue to be exciting, entertaining and, most importantly, elevated. I can’t wait!”

“For the last two seasons, Karamo has listened, empowered and motivated our guests to confront difficult parts of their lives and take the first step toward a resolution,” said executive producer Kerry Shannon. “Whether it’s a decades-long DNA mystery, a couple struggling with accusations of infidelity or a family in crisis, Karamo can connect with his guests on a deep and personal level. I’m so grateful to Karamo, our amazing staff and crew, and our loyal audience that we can continue this journey in season three.”

For the 2023-24 season, “Karamo” is delivering the most growth vs. the prior year among all the syndicated talk shows in households (+26%) and total viewers (+20%). “Karamo” recently delivered its most watched week in show history (Feb. 12-16), averaging 708,000 viewers.

From Stamford, Conn., “Karamo” is executive produced by Kerry Shannon and co-executive produced by Gloria Harrison-Hall. “Karamo” is distributed by NBCUniversal Syndication Studios and produced by Stamford Studios Production, the same production team behind successful NBCU talk shows “The Steve Wilkos Show,” ”The Jerry Springer Show,” “Judge Jerry” and “Maury.”