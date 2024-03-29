The Seven Dials Mystery: Netflix Orders Agatha Christie Series Adapted by Broadchurch’s Chris Chibnall

Netflix is bringing Agatha Christie’s work to life. The streaming service has ordered Chris Chibnall’s adaptation of The Seven Dials Mystery. The series investigates the appearance of mysterious clocks following a man’s death.

Netflix revealed more about the series in a press release.

“Netflix has announced The Seven Dials Mystery penned by Broadchurch creator Chris Chibnall (Broadchurch, Doctor Who) executive produced by The Crown executive producer Suzanne Mackie of Orchid Pictures and Chris Sussman (Good Omens). Chris Sweeney (The Tourist, Back to Life) will direct.

Suzanne Mackie said “I am excited to be bringing The Seven Dials Mystery to life, and to be introducing a new generation of iconic Christie characters to the screen. It has been a joy to work with Chris Chibnall in creating this bold, authored and ambitious vision for the series. Together with Chris Sussman and Agatha Christie Limited and, under the masterful direction of Chris Sweeney, we are thrilled to embark on this creative journey. I could not think of a more exciting first project for Orchid Pictures, or a more perfect home for this story than Netflix.”

Orchid Pictures was founded in 2020 by Suzanne Mackie (executive producer on The Crown) with the goal of bringing stories from both up-and-coming and award winning writers to the world’s stage. Suzanne has since assembled a strong female team to develop a rich slate of diverse content, including Hannah Campbell and Sophie Loizou (The Crown).

Anne Mensah, Netflix said “Agatha Christie’s storytelling has been thrilling mystery lovers for generations but there is still more for us to explore for audiences at Netflix.”

James Prichard of Agatha Christie Limited added “Bundle Brent is one of my great grandmother’s raft of interesting humorous sharp young female characters. To see her brought to life through the words of Chris Chibnall and this production with Orchid Pictures and Netflix is a dream come true. I think viewers will love this world that we have created, and hope for more.”

The Seven Dials Mystery is the first series to go into production with Orchid Pictures and will begin filming this summer.

Chris Chibnall will executive produce the show through his company Imaginary Friends and James Prichard of Agatha Christie Limited is also an executive producer on the series.”