The Steve Wilkos Show: Season 18 Renewal Announced for Syndicated Talk Show

The Steve Wilkos Show is not going anywhere just yet. The syndicated talk show from NBC Universal has been renewed for an 18th season.

Wilkos, who started as the security guard featured on The Jerry Springer Show, has been on television for 30 years. The host tackles various topics, including relationship conflicts, family disputes, social issues, and true crime.”

More information about the show’s renewal was revealed in a press release.

“NBCUniversal Syndication Studios has renewed “The Steve Wilkos Show” for an 18th season in national syndication, it was announced today by Tracie Wilson, Executive Vice President, NBCUniversal Syndication Studios & E! News.

“The Steve Wilkos Show” tackles issues such as relationship conflicts, family disputes, social issues and true crime. The show is hosted by Steve Wilkos, the straightforward, tough-talking former Chicago police officer and United States Marine.

“For 17 seasons, Steve Wilkos has not only evolved as a host, but also has the unique ability to relate to people from all walks of life,” Wilson said. “His willingness to get to the heart of the matter has kept ‘The Steve Wilkos Show’ at the forefront and will continue to do so for the show’s 18th season.

“I also want to congratulate Steve on a milestone 30 years in television. We watched him take charge on ‘The Jerry Springer Show’ in 1994 to then helming his own show beginning in 2007, which was an extraordinary achievement. We look forward to another year with the show’s extremely talented production team and our loyal audience.”

“I’m incredibly grateful to the fans of the show as their continued support is the reason we’ve made it to a remarkable season 18,” Wilkos said. “I love doing my show and look forward to continuing to make a positive and long-lasting impact on the lives of our in-studio guests and at-home viewers.”

“I’m so proud of Steve as he continues to be a strong, authentic voice in daytime that resonates with so many fans across all of our platforms,” said executive producer Rachelle Wilkos. “His ability to connect, empathize and empower his guests in his own unique way is the key to the show’s success. Thank you to my dedicated production team who go above and beyond every day.”

For the 2023-24 season, “The Steve Wilkos Show” is the second longest-tenured syndicated talk show and is averaging 765,000 viewers. “The Steve Wilkos Show” delivers for its local station partners by providing the most growth over lead-in among all syndicated talk shows, increasing +40% in homes, +32% in women 25-54, and +30% in adults 25-54.

“The Steve Wilkos Show” is sold in 87% of the country and appears on leading station groups across the country, including Nexstar, Sinclair, Weigel, Tegna, Sunbeam, Hearst, Scripps, Bahakel, Cox, Block, CW Plus and more.

“The Steve Wilkos Show” is executive produced by Rachelle Wilkos, co-executive produced by Selina Santos and distributed in national syndication by NBCUniversal Syndication Studios. The show is produced by Stamford Studios Productions, the same production team behind successful NBCU talk shows “Karamo,” “Maury,” “The Jerry Springer Show” and “Judge Jerry.”

“The Steve Wilkos Show” has 9.2 million followers across all social media platforms.”