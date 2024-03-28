Good Times: Netflix Releases Premiere Date and Trailer for Animated Reboot of Norman Lear Comedy Series

The Good Times animated reboot series has its premiere date. The series will arrive on Netflix in April, and the streaming service has released a trailer and poster. Ten episodes were ordered in September 2020.

Featuring the voices of Yvette Nicole Brown, J.B. Smoove, Wanda Sykes, Jay Pharoah, Marsai Martin, Slink Johnson, and Rashida “Sheedz” Olayiwola, the series follows a new generation of the family featured in the 1970s live-action series.

Netflix revealed more about the series with the trailer release:

“In this irreverent reimagining of the TV classic, a new generation of the Evans family keeps their heads above water in a Chicago housing project. An unfiltered adult comedy with the voices of Yvette Nicole Brown, J.B. Smoove, Wanda Sykes and more.”

Showrunner Ranada Shepard said the following about the upcoming series, per TUDUM:

“It’s about a Black family that comes together, laughs together, and survives the system on the South Side of Chicago. What you’ll get from that is a lot of social commentary, a lot of pushing the boundaries, a lot of feel-good television, but also a lot of things that may be in the vein of The Simpsons and South Park and Family Guy. When you’re looking back 10 years later, you’ll be like, ‘They said that on Good Times?’ Oh my gosh.”

Norman Lear, the man behind the original series, was also involved in this version as an executive producer. He also was featured in an episode. Shepard said the following about Lear’s involvement in what turned out to be his final project.

“Norman was completely supportive of me as a showrunner, a creative, a writer, even as a visionary, to take a piece of material that he had produced prior in his career and watch as I took it to another level and pushed the boundaries. He showed up for our meetings, our Zooms, our table reads, and made an impact on how we were able to produce this series.” It was a really special, sweet moment, to have him in the booth. He was like, ‘I’m not going to read these words.’ I can imagine [the text] must have been so small, and he’s like, ‘Yeah, just tell me the lines, and I’ll say them back.’ Rest in peace, Norman Lear.”

Good Times arrives on Netflix on April 12th. The trailer and poster for the series are below.

What do you think? Are you a fan of the original Good Times? Do you plan to watch this new Netflix series?