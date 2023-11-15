Welcome to Wrexham: Season Three; FX Renews Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds Soccer Series

Welcome to Wrexham has just wrapped its second season, but fans will see more of this series in 2024. FX has renewed the soccer docuseries for a third season.

Featuring Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds, the series follows the pair as they manage the Welsh association football club Wrexham A.F.C. in the small town of Wrexham.

FX revealed more about the series’ renewal in a press release.

“FX’s Welcome to Wrexham, the Emmy-nominated hit docuseries, has received an order for a third season that will premiere in Spring 2024, it was announced today by Nick Grad, President, FX Entertainment.

News of the new season comes on the same day that Welcome to Wrexham concludes its second season at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX. In episode 15, “Up the Town?” Wrexham faces either promotion or the dreaded playoff.

The series is available to stream on Hulu in the U.S., Star+ in Latin America and Disney+ in all other territories.

Welcome to Wrexham chronicles Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds’ efforts to return Wrexham AFC, one of the oldest and most storied football teams in history, to glory. Season 1 is currently nominated for six Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program.

“The wild global success of Welcome to Wrexham is a testament to the courage and vision of Rob and Ryan, the dogged spirit of the Red Dragons, and the hope and devotion of the people of Wrexham,” said Grad. “It’s a story that has only begun to be told and one that everyone can continue to follow along with in the third season. Our thanks to the creative team who captured these thrilling moments and everyone who achieved what seemed impossible only a short time ago.”

In Season 2, Rob McElhenney (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia) and Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool) navigate running the 3rd oldest professional football club in the world. Welcome to Wrexham is a docuseries tracking the dreams and worries of Wrexham, a working-class town in North Wales, UK, as two Hollywood stars guide the future of the town’s historic football club.

In 2020, Rob and Ryan teamed up to purchase the 5th tier Red Dragons in the hopes of turning the club into an underdog story the whole world could root for. The world took notice and change is afoot. After a painful elimination in the playoffs, season two continues to track the club as they fight for promotion out of the National League and return to the English Football League. Dedicated staff and supporters hold on to the dream of returning the team and town to glory while bracing for the new-found challenges that fame has brought to their small community.

From Hollywood to Wales, from the pitch to the locker room, the front office to the pub, Welcome to Wrexham follows Rob and Ryan’s stewardship and the inextricably connected fates of a team and a town in the midst of history in the making.

Welcome to Wrexham is executive produced by McElhenney, Reynolds, Josh Drisko, Bryan Rowland, Jeff Luini, Nick Frenkel, George Dewey and Boardwalk Pictures’ Andrew Fried, Dane Lillegard, Sarina Roma and Jordan Wynn. Welcome to Wrexham is produced by More Better Productions, Maximum Effort Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment and Boardwalk Pictures.”