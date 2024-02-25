The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live: Season One Viewer Votes

As AMC looks for ratings, Michonne searches for Rick in the first season of The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live TV show on AMC. As we all know, Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live is cancelled or renewed for season two. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the first season episodes of The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live here.

An AMC post-apocalyptic horror drama series, The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live TV show is the sixth spin-off of The Walking Dead series. It stars Andrew Lincoln, Danai Gurira, Pollyanna McIntosh, Lesley-Ann Brandt, Terry O’Quinn, Matthew August Jeffers, Craig Tate, Andrew Bachelor, Brenda Wool, and Craig Tate. In the original series, former sheriff’s deputy Rick Grimes (Lincoln) was badly injured and believed to be dead by Michonne (Gurira), Rick’s wife and the mother of his young son. Years later, after finding evidence that he is still alive, this katana-wielding warrior goes to search for him. As this new series begins, Rick is now a resident of a vast city that shields itself from the outside world. Run by the Civic Republic Military, no one who enters the city can ever leave, a rule that is brutally enforced. When Michonne finally finds him, he’s not the man she once knew.





