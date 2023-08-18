A Murder at the End of the World: FX Reveals Limited Series’ New Premiere Date

A Murder at the End of the World has a new premiere date. FX announced that the limited series will arrive on November 14th. Seven episodes have been produced for the series, which will air exclusively on Hulu.

Starring creator Brit Marling, Emma Corrin, Clive Owen, and Harris Dickinson, the series follows a Gen Z detective and others invited to a resort to investigate a murder. Alice Braga, Joan Chen, Raúl Esparza, Jermaine Fowler, Ryan J. Haddad, Pegah Ferydoni, Javed Khan, Louis Cancelmi, Edoardo Ballerini, Britian Seibert, Christopher Gurr, Kellan Tetlow, Daniel Olson, and Neal Huff also star in the series.

FX revealed more about the series in a press release.

“A Murder at the End of the World is a mystery series with a new kind of detective at the helm – a Gen Z amateur sleuth and tech-savvy hacker named “Darby Hart” (Emma Corrin). Darby and eight other guests are invited by a reclusive billionaire (Clive Owen) to participate in a retreat at a remote and dazzling location. When one of the other guests is found dead, Darby must use all of her skills to prove it was murder against a tide of competing interests and before the killer takes another life. A Murder at the End of the World stars Emma Corrin, Brit Marling, Harris Dickinson, Alice Braga, Joan Chen, Raúl Esparza, Jermaine Fowler, Ryan J. Haddad, Pegah Ferydoni, Javed Khan, Louis Cancelmi, Edoardo Ballerini and Clive Owen. A Murder at the End of the World is created and directed by Brit Marling & Zal Batmanglij. Marling and Batmanglij also executive produced alongside Andrea Sperling (Transparent), Melanie Marnich and Nicki Paluga. The seven-episode limited series is produced by FX Productions and was filmed in Iceland, as well as New Jersey and Utah.”

A dark murder mystery is set to unfold. FX’s A Murder at the End of the World premieres 11.14. Stream on Hulu. pic.twitter.com/6BSyszcYCV — FX Networks (@FXNetworks) August 17, 2023

