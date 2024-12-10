The Bravest Knight: Season Two Preview Released for Hulu Series for Kids

The Bravest Knight is finally returning for a second season. Season two is being broken into two parts. The first half will air on Hulu later this week. The first season aired on the streaming service in June 2019.

Inspired by the children’s book by Daniel Errico, the series follows the journey of a young pumpkin farmer as he becomes ‘the bravest knight.’ T.R. Knight, Bobby Moynihan, Storm Reid, RuPaul, and Wanda Sykes are the voice cast for the animated series.

Hulu shared the following about the series’ return:

“The Bravest Knight follows a young pumpkin farmer who embarks on thrilling adventures across magical lands. Through courage, determination, and heart, he transforms from an unlikely hero into the bravest knight, facing challenges, making new friends, and discovering his true destiny in a fantastical world. Watch The Bravest Knight on Hulu! It is a fantasy and adventure story focused on how a young kid and pumpkin farmer turned into the “bravest knight” through wild adventures across the lands.”

The series returns on December 13th. The trailer for season two is below.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this Hulu animated series? Do you plan to watch season two?