Futurama: Seasons 13 and 14; Hulu Renews Sci-Fi Animated Comedy Series for 20 More Episodes

There are more adventures of Phil, Leela, and Bender in our future. Hulu has announced the Futurama series has been renewed for seasons 13 and 14 and a total of 20 episodes.

A sci-fi animated comedy series, the Futurama TV show was created by Matt Groening and developed by Groening and David X. Cohen. The voice cast includes John DiMaggio, Katey Sagal, Billy West, Maurice LaMarche, Phil LaMarr, Tress MacNeille, Lauren Tom, and Dave Herman. The story revolves around Philip J. Fry (West), a New York City pizza delivery boy who accidentally freezes himself in 1999 and gets defrosted in the year 3000. He befriends hard-drinking robot Bender (DiMaggio) and falls in love with cyclops Leela (Sagal). The trio finds work at the Planet Express Delivery Company, founded by Fry’s doddering descendant, Professor Hubert Farnsworth (West). Together with accountant Hermes Conrad (LaMarr), assistant Amy Wong (Tom), and alien lobster Dr. John Zoidberg (West), they embark on thrilling adventures that take them to every corner of the universe. In season 11, the series picks up past storylines like the love story of Fry and Leela, the mysterious contents of Nibbler’s litter box, the secret history of evil robot Santa, and the whereabouts of Kif and Amy’s tadpoles. Meanwhile, there’s a whole new pandemic in town as the crew explores the future of vaccines, bitcoin, cancel culture, and streaming TV.

Hulu revived the twice-cancelled series with a 20-episode order (the eighth production cycle) which is being split between seasons 11 and 12. Season 11 launched in July, and season 12 will air sometime next year.

What do you think? Have you been enjoying the revival of Futurama on Hulu? Are you glad to hear the show’s been renewed through season 14? Will you be watching season 12?

