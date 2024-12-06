1923: Season Two Premiere Date, Teasers, and Photos Released by Paramount+

1923 finally has a return date. Viewers last saw this generation of the Dutton family in February 2023, but the industry strikes delayed the series’ return. Paramount+ has now revealed that the series will return in February with the release of first-look photos and two short teaser videos.

Helen Mirren, Harrison Ford, Sebastian Roché, Isabel May, Darren Mann, Michelle Randolph, James Badge Dale, Marley Shelton, Brian Geraghty, Aminah Nieves, Julia Schlaepfer, Jacques Schembri, Brandon Sklenar, Robert Patrick, Jerome Flynn, Jennifer Ehle, and Timothy Dalton star in this series, which follows a generation of the Dutton family in the early 1900s.

Paramount+ revealed the following about season two:

“In the second season of 1923, a cruel winter brings new challenges and unfinished business to Jacob (Ford) and Cara (Mirren) back at Dutton ranch. With harsh conditions and adversaries threatening to end the Dutton legacy, Spencer (Sklenar) embarks on an arduous journey home, racing against time to save his family in Montana. Meanwhile, Alexandra (Schlaepfer) sets off on her own harrowing trans-Atlantic journey to find Spencer and reclaim their love.”

1923 returns on February 23rd. Check out more photos and the new teasers for season two below.



