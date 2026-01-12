Y: Marshals: CBS Adjusts Name of Yellowstone Spin-Off, Releases First Photos

Y: Marshals has a new name. CBS has quietly changed the name of the Yellowstone spin-off series to simply Marshals.

Luke Grimes, Logan Marshall Green, Arielle Kebbel, Ash Santos, Brett Cullen, and Tatanka Means star in the series, which follows Kayce Dutton as he joins an elite unit of the US Marshals after leaving the Yellowstone Ranch.

THR revealed the following about the name change:

“Y: Marshals was a working title, a CBS rep told The Hollywood Reporter on Wednesday, and now the series has been finalized as just Marshals. That’s both accurate and a bit inaccurate. When Y: Marshals was first announced on May 7, 2025, it did come with the “working title” designation. But all subsequent press materials dropped the “working title” part, which is stylized as a parenthetical — the standard Hollywood formatting — from the title. In the most recent press release about the series, circulated on Nov. 24, the series was still called Y: Marshals, and in private communications from CBS to THR the following day, it was Y: Marshals. When pressed on those points this afternoon, the CBS spokesperson told THR that the “Y” was “always considered silent” internally. The rep had previously pointed out that though the series is no longer called Y: Marshals, the “Y” will remain in the show’s logo, as illustrated in the below key art photo, courtesy of CBS.”

Marshals arrives on CBS on March 1st. More photos from the series are below.

What do you think? Do you plan to watch this new CBS series?