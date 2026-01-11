Below Deck Down Under: Season Four Premiere Date, Poster, and Trailer Released by Bravo

Below Deck Down Under has its return date set. Season four of the reality series will arrive in February, and Bravo has released a trailer teasing what’s next on the series.

Viewers will see the return of Captain Jason Chambers, Chef Ben Robinson, Chief Stew Daisy Kelliher, Second Officer João Franco, Sous Chef Alesia Harris, and they will be joined by new arrivals, stew Joe Caron, stew Jenna Woudberg, deckhand/stew Mike Durrant, deckhand Eddy Hounsell, and deckhand Betul Yazici.

Bravo shared the following about the series’ return:

“Capt. Jason and his dream crew set sail in the Caribbean’s most exclusive and private hideaway, Canouan. Only accessible by charter plane, this untouched enclave is the ultra-luxurious destination for billionaires with pristine white-sand beaches and sparkling turquoise waters. This season the crew welcomes aboard some of the most demanding guests in “Below Deck” history, including in a franchise-first, a charter with the full cast from “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.” In his grand return to the galley, Chef Ben demands perfection. When Sous Chef Alesia doubts her ability to meet Chef Ben’s relentless standards, she questions her future onboard and reaches her boiling point. For Chief Stew Daisy, this season is uncharted territory as she adjusts to a new captain and navigates a larger vessel. It becomes clear this season won’t be smooth sailing, though, when one of her stews must leave the boat before the first charter even begins, and her team is stretched thin. As the season continues, tensions and tempers erupt between her stews, and Daisy must decide whether to draw the line or allow her leadership to be questioned. Returning as Capt. Jason’s right hand, João has been promoted to second officer and runs a tight operation until galley drama puts him in the hot seat. As tension between Daisy and Chef Ben heats up, João’s growing feelings for Daisy and loyalty to Chef Ben collide, threatening to sink João and Chef Ben’s seven-year-long friendship. With veteran heads of departments clashing and chaos mounting, Capt. Jason realizes that more experience also means bigger egos, proving that even the pros can go overboard.”

The trailer for season four of Below Deck Down Under is below. The series returns on February 2nd.

What do you think? Will you watch the return of this Bravo reality series?