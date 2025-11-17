Still Flipping Out: Designer Jeff Lewis Returning to Bravo in Spin-Off Series

Jeff Lewis is headed back to Bravo. The star of Flipping Out is bringing Still Flipping Out to the network. The original series aired for 11 seasons.

Bravo shared the following about the upcoming series:

Confirmed today at BravoCon, Bravo has greenlit “Still Flipping Out (wt).” The new series will follow former “Flipping Out” star Jeff Lewis as his hit show on Radio Andy, design empire and combustible personality converge. The king of controlled chaos is back. In his new Bravo series, Jeff Lewis is as outspoken as ever, but this time the mic is always on. Lewis navigates the hilariously unpredictable nature of his professional and personal lives as his trademark spontaneity collides with the people who work with him, for him and still somehow survive him. Jeff Lewis can still flip out when he wants to, and he calls that personal growth. “Jeff Lewis has always been authentically himself, and that’s exactly why fans have followed him across different platforms and mediums,” said Rachel Smith, Executive Vice President of Unscripted Content, Lifestyle and Documentaries, NBCUniversal Entertainment. “His humor and knack for beautiful chaos have only grown since ‘Flipping Out.’ Bringing him back to Bravo feels less like a return and more like picking up right where we left off.” “Still Flipping Out (wt)” is produced by 32 Flavors Entertainment. Alex Baskin, Jenn Levy, Joe Kingsley, Brian McCarthy, Jeff Festa, Michael Beck, Jeff Lewis and Andy Cohen will executive produce.

The premiere date for this series will be announced at a later date.

What do you think? Did you watch the original Bravo series? Will you watch the spin-off?