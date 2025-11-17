Rise of the 49ers: AMC Unveils Premiere Date and Teaser for Sports Docuseries

Rise of the 49ers is coming soon. AMC announced a February premiere date for the series, accompanied by the release of a teaser.

The series will tell the story behind the rise of the football team during the 1980s and 1990s. AMC shared the following about the upcoming series:

“AMC Networks today revealed the premiere date and a first look teaser of the upcoming sports docuseries, Rise of the 49ers. The limited series event, exploring the dramatic and iconic run of the San Francisco 49ers during the ’80s and early ’90s, premieres with the first two episodes on Sunday, February 1 at 9pm ET/PT, followed by the remaining two episodes on Monday, February 2 at 9pm ET/PT on AMC and AMC+. New photos were also released. Utilizing rare and never-before-seen footage from NFL Films, including video of team speeches and behind-the-scenes photos of San Francisco’s legendary head coach Bill Walsh, Rise of the 49ers will feature incisive interviews with club legends (and Pro Football Hall of Fame inductees) such as Joe Montana, Jerry Rice, Ronnie Lott, Steve Young and Eddie DeBartolo Jr., among others. Each episode will also feature on-camera contributions from Tom Brady, a San Mateo, CA native and life-long 49ers fan. During the “Gold Rush” reign from 1981 to 1995, the San Francisco 49ers won five Super Bowls and revolutionized the sport, on and off the field. The club also became a cultural unifier at a time of tectonic shifts in the Bay Area, as the region emerged as “Silicon Valley,” was nearly destroyed by an earthquake, and became well-known for its wine, LGBT advocacy and music scene.”

The teaser for the series is below.

