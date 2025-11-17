Presumed Innocent: Season Two; Lesley-Ann Brandt Joins Apple TV Series Cast

Presumed Innocent has added one more series regular to its cast. According to Deadline, Lesley-Ann Brandt (Lucifer) has joined the series for season two.

Brandt joins Rachel Brosnahan, Matthew Rhys, Courtney B. Vance, Fiona Shaw, Jack Reynor, John Magaro, and Michael Hsu Rosenin in the Apple TV series, inspired by the novel by Jo Murray.

Details about the plot of season two of Presumed Innocent and the role Brandt plays are being kept secret.

The premiere date for the series will be announced at a later date.

What do you think? Did you enjoy this Apple TV series? Do you plan to watch season two?