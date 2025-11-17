The Real Housewives of Potomac: Season 10; Bravo Releases New Teaser for Reality Series

The Real Housewives of Potomac premiered its tenth season on Bravo in October, and the network has now released a new teaser for what is ahead on the reality series. This includes a sit down with Karen Huger after her release from prison.

Bravo shared the following about the series:

“Bravo’s ”The Real Housewives of Potomac” played the highly anticipated midseason supertease at BravoCon 2025 during the “Potomac Takes Vegas” presented by Hilton panel. “The Real Housewives of Potomac” airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo. Episodes stream next day on Peacock. The tease reveals Andy Cohen’s visit with Karen Huger in Potomac at her home for a deeply personal and reflective conversation that will air in the season finale. This interview unveils a never-before-seen side of Karen where she shares her plans for the next chapter of her life after her release and provides a vulnerable look behind her Grande Dame exterior. Also featured are Monique continuing to reconnect with her old Potomac friends, the Osefos’ current state of affairs and a once in a lifetime journey for the ladies over the river and through the woods for an eventful cast trip to Colorado where secrets unravel, tensions explode, and drama hits an all-time high.”

The preview for the series is below.

