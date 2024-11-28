The Valley: Season Two of Bravo Spin-Off to Feature Vanderpump Rules Alums

Some of the Vanderpump Rules stars left homeless by Bravo’s revamp of the series quickly found a new place to call home. According to Deadline, some will appear on season two of The Valley on Bravo. That season has already been filmed.

Lala Kent, Scheana Shay, Brock Davies, and Tom Schwartz filmed episodes for the new season of The Valley, but it isn’t known how much they filmed.

The Valley is a spinoff of the popular Bravo reality series, which premiered in March 2024. The premiere date for season two has not yet been announced.

What do you think? Have you watched The Valley? Will you watch season two when it comes to Bravo?