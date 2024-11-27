Vanderpump Rules: Season 12; Bravo Reality Series Renewed with New Cast (Reactions)

Bravo is shaking things up with Vanderpump Rules. The cable network has renewed the series for season 12, but viewers will see an almost entirely new cast.

Lisa Vanderpump will have an all-new cast of employees when the series returns. The cast will feature a new batch of servers, hosts and bartenders at SUR and TomTom. Production on season 12 will begin next year.

Lisa Vanderpump said the following about the renewal by Bravo:

“The last 12 years of filming have been an extraordinary run full of laughter, tears and everything in between. I can’t thank enough those who have shared their lives. How I love you all. In the restaurant business, one shift always gives way to another. Cheers to the next generation of Vanderpump Rules.”

Several members of the cast spoke about the renewal and the cast revamp. Check out their posts below.

Katie Maloney also shared on her Instagram Stories that, “It’s a mixed bag. But I wouldn’t change a thing. Thank you for the memories and the love the last 11 years.”

In addition to the cast revamp news, Tom Sandoval & Tom Schwartz announced that they were closing the bar they opened during their time on the series, Schwartz & Sandy’s. The bar was opened in 2022.

According to Deadline, Tom Sandoval said the following about closing the bar on his Instagram:

“With a heavy heart, we’ve made the difficult decision to close Schwartz & Sandy’s at the end of December. This hasn’t been an easy choice for my partners and me, but other priorities and commitments have taken hold. While this business venture has been an incredible stepping stone in my life, one I will always cherish, I look forward to exciting new endeavors.”

The premiere date for season 12 will be announced later.

