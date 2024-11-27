Silent River: Prime Video Orders Thriller Drama Starring John Krasinski & Matthew Rhys

Silent River is coming soon to Prime Video. The new thriller will star John Krasinski (Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan) and Matthew Rhys (The Americans).

The thriller follows two men living in small town America who realize a serial killer lives among them. Krasinski will direct several episodes of the series.

According to Deadline, Vernon Sanders, head of television, Amazon MGM Studios, said the following about Silent River:

“We are thrilled to continue our work with John Krasinski, Allyson Seeger, and Sunday Night on this gripping series, which delves into the mysteries and secrets of small-town America. With John and Matthew Rhys attached to star in this wonderful story from Aaron Rabin, our global customers will be on the edge of their seats throughout this thought-provoking, psychological thriller.”

The premiere date for Silent River will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you planning to watch this new series on Prime Video when it arrives?